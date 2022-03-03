Euro Lost 0.49% to $1.1066 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1066 dollars per euro (0.9037 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.49% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 1.84% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, May 27, 2020

--Off 9.68% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 7.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.70% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1731ET