Euro Lost 0.49% to $1.1066 -- Data Talk

03/03/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1066 dollars per euro (0.9037 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.49% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 1.84% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, May 27, 2020

--Off 9.68% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 7.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.70% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.86% 0.66175 Delayed Quote.2.13%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.04% 1.2059 Delayed Quote.0.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.37% 1.33495 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.19% 0.713114 Delayed Quote.1.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.29% 0.7882 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.41% 1.10653 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.13% 0.011896 Delayed Quote.0.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.42% 0.013168 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.23% 0.67932 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.42% 0.903726 Delayed Quote.2.14%
