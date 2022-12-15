Euro Lost 0.50% to $1.0629 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0629 dollars per euro (0.9409 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.50% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 7.21% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.77% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.10% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.54% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1734ET