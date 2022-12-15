Euro Lost 0.50% to $1.0629 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0629 dollars per euro (0.9409 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.50% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 7.21% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 10.77% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 6.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.10% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.54% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
