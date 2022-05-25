Euro Lost 0.51% to $1.0681 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0681 dollars per euro (0.9363 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.51% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 12.64% from its 52-week high of 1.2227 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.87% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.42% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.08% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1738ET