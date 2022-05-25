Euro Lost 0.51% to $1.0681 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0681 dollars per euro (0.9363 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.51% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 12.64% from its 52-week high of 1.2227 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 2.87% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 12.42% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.24% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.08% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-25-22 1738ET