Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.51% to $1.1809 -- Data Talk

08/31/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1809 dollars per euro (0.8468 euro per dollar)

--This month the euro lost 0.51% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since June 2021

--Down two of the past three months

--Today the euro gained 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.48% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Off 4.21% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.52% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.33% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-21 1739ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pRegulators warn Wells Fargo of new possible sanctions -Bloomberg
RE
05:45pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle fall to lowest in three weeks
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.38% to 87.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.51% to $1.1809 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 1.04% to $1.3756 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.29% to 110.00 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pWhite House taking steps to create, sell 100,000 affordable homes
RE
05:37pSteps aimed at boosting home-buying by individuals, non-profits, rather than large investors -white house
RE
05:37pU.s. actions to boost supply of affordable homes will use existing authorities; focused on lower, middle segments of market -white house official
RE
05:37pBiden administration to announce steps to create, sell 100,000 more affordable homes over next three years -white house official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks notch seven straight months of gains, dollar flat
2Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investmen..
3Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue ..
4Exclusive-Biden administration aims to cut costs for solar, wind projec..
5Dollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus

HOT NEWS