Euro Lost 0.51% to $1.1809 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1809 dollars per euro (0.8468 euro per dollar)

--This month the euro lost 0.51% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since June 2021

--Down two of the past three months

--Today the euro gained 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.48% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Off 4.21% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.52% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.33% vs the dollar

