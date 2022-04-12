Euro Lost 0.52% to $1.0829 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0829 dollars per euro (0.9235 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.52% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, May 15, 2020

--Off 11.61% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 9.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.15% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.78% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1747ET