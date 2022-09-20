Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.55% to $0.9970 -- Data Talk

09/20/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9970 dollars per euro (1.0031 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.55% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Off 15.07% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Up 0.66% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Down 14.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.85% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.34% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1735ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.05% 0.67061 Delayed Quote.5.06%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.00% 1.14096 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.63% 1.1373 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.30% 0.750492 Delayed Quote.8.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.99% 0.74782 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.64% 0.99669 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.49% 0.012573 Delayed Quote.6.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012542 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.19% 0.58945 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.63% 1.003291 Delayed Quote.13.45%
