Euro Lost 0.55% to $0.9970 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9970 dollars per euro (1.0031 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.55% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
--Snaps a four session winning streak
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
--Off 15.07% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
--Up 0.66% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Down 14.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.85% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.34% vs the dollar
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
09-20-22 1735ET