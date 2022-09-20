Euro Lost 0.55% to $0.9970 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9970 dollars per euro (1.0031 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.55% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Off 15.07% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Up 0.66% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Down 14.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.85% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.34% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

