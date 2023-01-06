Euro Lost 0.55% to $1.0644 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0644 dollars per euro (0.9395 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.55% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today the euro gained 1.15% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.08% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.92% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

01-06-23 1736ET