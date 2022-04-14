Euro Lost 0.56% to $1.0831 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0831 dollars per euro (0.9233 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.56% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 5, 2022
--Down nine of the past 11 sessions
--Off 11.60% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.02% from its 52-week low of 1.0829 hit Tuesday, April 12, 2022
--Down 9.49% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.13% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.77% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-14-22 1741ET