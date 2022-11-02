Euro Lost 0.57% to $0.9818 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9818 dollars per euro (1.0186 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.57% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.49% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Off 15.45% from its 52-week high of 1.1612 hit Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

--Up 2.31% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 15.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.67% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

