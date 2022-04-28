Euro Lost 0.57% to $1.0500 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0500 dollars per euro (0.9524 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.57% vs. the dollar

--Down for six straight sessions

--Down 3.29% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, April 8, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

--Off 14.30% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 13.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 5.12% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.68% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1751ET