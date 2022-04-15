Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.57% to $1.0814 -- Data Talk

04/15/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0814 dollars per euro (0.9248 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 0.57% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 2.10% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 13 weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.72% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 12 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, May 14, 2020

--Off 11.74% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 9.75% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.29% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.92% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-22 1749ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pN.Korea celebrates founder with dance, music but no military parade
RE
05:52pElon musk considering bringing in partners on twitter bid- ny po…
RE
05:52pN.Korea celebrates founder with dance, music but no military parade
RE
05:51pMerchant fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, crew rescued - sources
RE
05:51pTrump endorses Vance in Ohio's Republican Senate primary
RE
05:50pUnited States urges restraint after Jerusalem violence
RE
05:50pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.59% to 92.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pEuro Lost 0.57% to $1.0814 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pSterling Gains 0.20% to $1.3060 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pDollar Gains 1.73% to 126.45 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary..
2Analysis-Why Musk's Buffett-like playbook won't work on Twitter
3Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares fall
4Musk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
5Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible

HOT NEWS