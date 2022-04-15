Euro Lost 0.57% to $1.0814 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0814 dollars per euro (0.9248 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.57% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 2.10% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022
--Down 10 of the past 13 weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.16% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.72% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 5, 2022
--Down 10 of the past 12 sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, May 14, 2020
--Off 11.74% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Down 9.75% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.29% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.92% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-15-22 1749ET