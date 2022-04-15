Euro Lost 0.57% to $1.0814 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0814 dollars per euro (0.9248 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.57% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 2.10% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 13 weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.72% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 12 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, May 14, 2020

--Off 11.74% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 9.75% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.29% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.92% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-22 1749ET