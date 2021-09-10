Euro Lost 0.57% to $1.1811 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1811 dollars per euro (0.8467 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.57% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today the euro lost 0.12% vs. the dollar
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Off 4.19% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.54% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Down 0.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.02% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.32% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-10-21 1740ET