Euro Lost 0.57% to $1.1811 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1811 dollars per euro (0.8467 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.57% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today the euro lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 4.19% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.54% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.32% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1740ET