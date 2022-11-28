Euro Lost 0.58% to $1.0340 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0340 dollars per euro (0.9672 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.70% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Off 9.73% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 7.75% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.62% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.08% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1738ET