Euro/dollar: 1.0930 dollars per euro (0.9150 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.58% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.06% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023
--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of 1.1047 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023
--Up 13.90% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Rose 1.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.80% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.12% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-17-23 1738ET