Euro/dollar: 1.0930 dollars per euro (0.9150 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.06% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of 1.1047 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 13.90% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 1.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.80% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.12% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1738ET