Euro Lost 0.59% to $1.1708 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1708 dollars per euro (0.8542 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.59% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Off 5.03% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.65% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 1.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.36% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.16% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

