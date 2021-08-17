Euro Lost 0.59% to $1.1708 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1708 dollars per euro (0.8542 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.59% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.75% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021
--Down nine of the past 11 sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
--Off 5.03% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 0.65% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Down 1.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.36% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.16% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-17-21 1735ET