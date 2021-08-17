Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.59% to $1.1708 -- Data Talk

08/17/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1708 dollars per euro (0.8542 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.59% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Off 5.03% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.65% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 1.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.36% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.16% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-21 1735ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.56% to 87.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.59% to $1.1708 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.74% to $1.3740 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pFED'S KASHKARI : 'Reasonable' to taper late this year or early next
RE
05:35pU.S. homebuilder confidence falls to 13-month low in August
RE
05:35pDollar Gains 0.29% to 109.59 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pTSX hits two-week low as Delta variant tests rates outlook
RE
05:32pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:30pTsa confirms it will extend u.s. transportation mask requirement through january 18 -- spokesperson
RE
05:30pCommunications Services Down As Traders Hedge On Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Dollar gains for second day on Afghanistan, Delta variant worries
4Stocks and oil slide as Delta's spread muddies economic picture
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : European stocks edge higher after data, virus worries linger

HOT NEWS