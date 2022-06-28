Euro Lost 0.60% to $1.0522 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0522 dollars per euro (0.9504 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.60% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 20, 2022

--Off 11.57% from its 52-week high of 1.1899 hit Tuesday, June 29, 2021

--Up 1.34% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.57% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.98% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.48% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

06-28-22 1739ET