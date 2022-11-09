Euro Lost 0.61% to $1.0014 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0014 dollars per euro (0.9987 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.61% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 12.76% from its 52-week high of 1.1478 hit Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Up 4.36% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 12.76% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.33% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.95% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1734ET