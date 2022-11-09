Euro Lost 0.61% to $1.0014 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0014 dollars per euro (0.9987 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.61% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 12.76% from its 52-week high of 1.1478 hit Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021
--Up 4.36% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 12.76% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.33% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.95% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-09-22 1734ET