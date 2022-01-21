Euro Lost 0.61% to $1.1346 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1346 dollars per euro (0.8814 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.61% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.40% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.29% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.24% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1736ET