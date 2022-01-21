Log in
Euro Lost 0.61% to $1.1346 -- Data Talk

01/21/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1346 dollars per euro (0.8814 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 0.61% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.40% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.29% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.24% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.69% 0.6333 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.59% 1.1947 Delayed Quote.0.84%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.31% 1.3554 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.89% 0.700854 Delayed Quote.1.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.70% 0.7941 Delayed Quote.1.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.134 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.19% 0.011846 Delayed Quote.0.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013443 Delayed Quote.0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.64% 0.67061 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.24% 0.881834 Delayed Quote.0.24%
