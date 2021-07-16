Euro Lost 0.61% to $1.1806 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1806 dollars per euro (0.8471 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.61% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.27% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 4.23% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 3.30% from its 52-week low of 1.1429 hit Friday, July 17, 2020

--Rose 3.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.44% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.36% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

