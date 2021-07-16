Euro Lost 0.61% to $1.1806 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1806 dollars per euro (0.8471 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.61% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021
--Down five of the past seven weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.04% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.27% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Off 4.23% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 3.30% from its 52-week low of 1.1429 hit Friday, July 17, 2020
--Rose 3.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.44% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.36% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-16-21 1734ET