Euro Lost 0.61% to $1.1865 -- Data Talk

07/02/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1865 dollars per euro (0.8429 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.61% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 3.76% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 5.48% from its 52-week low of 1.1249 hit Friday, July 3, 2020

--Rose 5.48% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.87% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 1731ET

