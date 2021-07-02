Euro Lost 0.61% to $1.1865 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1865 dollars per euro (0.8429 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.61% vs. the dollar
--Down four of the past five weeks
--Today the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 22, 2021
--Snaps a four session losing streak
--Off 3.76% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 5.48% from its 52-week low of 1.1249 hit Friday, July 3, 2020
--Rose 5.48% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.87% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-02-21 1731ET