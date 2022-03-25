Euro Lost 0.62% to $1.0982 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0982 dollars per euro (0.9106 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.62% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.44% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 10.37% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.16% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 6.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.12% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.44% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1758ET