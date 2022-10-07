Euro Lost 0.63% to $0.9740 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9740 dollars per euro (1.0267 euros per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.63% vs. the dollar

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.54% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.47% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Off 16.64% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 1.50% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 15.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.36% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1736ET