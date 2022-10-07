Euro Lost 0.63% to $0.9740 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9740 dollars per euro (1.0267 euros per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.63% vs. the dollar
--Down six of the past eight weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.54% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 2.47% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
--Off 16.64% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Up 1.50% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 15.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.36% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-07-22 1736ET