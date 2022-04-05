Euro Lost 0.63% to $1.0905 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0905 dollars per euro (0.9171 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.63% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 2.29% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, March 7, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 10.99% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.45% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 8.16% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.12% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-22 1741ET