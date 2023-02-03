Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.64% to $1.0799 -- Data Talk

02/03/2023
Euro/dollar: 1.0799 dollars per euro (0.9261 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 0.64% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today the euro lost 1.03% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Off 5.68% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 12.54% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.68% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.90% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1737ET

HOT NEWS