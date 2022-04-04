Euro Lost 0.65% to $1.0974 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0974 dollars per euro (0.9113 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.65% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.68% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 10.43% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.09% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 7.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.51% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

