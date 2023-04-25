Euro/dollar: 1.0977 dollars per euro (0.9110 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.65% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 0.65% from its 52-week high of 1.1049 hit Monday, April 24, 2023

--Up 14.39% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 3.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.56% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1737ET