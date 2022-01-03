Log in
Euro Lost 0.65% to $1.1299 -- Data Talk

01/03/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1299 dollars per euro (0.8851 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.65% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 8.35% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021

--Up 0.87% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.65% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.34% 0.6367 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.36% 1.19315 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.34818 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.06% 0.694334 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.75% 0.7839 Delayed Quote.0.01%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.65% 1.1299 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.82% 0.011901 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.013448 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.75% 0.67883 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.66% 0.885034 Delayed Quote.0.00%
