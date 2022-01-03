Euro Lost 0.65% to $1.1299 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1299 dollars per euro (0.8851 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.65% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 8.35% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021

--Up 0.87% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.65% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

