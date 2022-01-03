Euro Lost 0.65% to $1.1299 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1299 dollars per euro (0.8851 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.65% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
--Off 8.35% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
--Up 0.87% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Down 7.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.65% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-03-22 1732ET