Euro Lost 0.68% to $1.0726 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0726 dollars per euro (0.9324 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.68% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.41% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 6.27% from its 52-week high of 1.1443 hit Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Up 11.78% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

