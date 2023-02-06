Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.68% to $1.0726 -- Data Talk

02/06/2023 | 05:41pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0726 dollars per euro (0.9324 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.68% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.41% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 6.27% from its 52-week high of 1.1443 hit Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Up 11.78% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.21% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1740ET

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.05% 0.64146 Delayed Quote.0.74%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.38% 1.12015 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.19% 1.20206 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.29% 0.693452 Delayed Quote.0.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.28% 0.7432 Delayed Quote.1.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.57% 1.07267 Delayed Quote.0.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.07% 0.011265 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.66% 0.012088 Delayed Quote.0.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.32% 0.63038 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.58% 0.932253 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
HOT NEWS