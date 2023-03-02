Euro/dollar: 1.0597 dollars per euro (0.9437 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.69% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down nine of the past 12 sessions

--Off 5.05% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 10.43% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 4.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.99% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1740ET