Euro Lost 0.70% to $1.1239 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1239 dollars per euro (0.8898 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.70% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.80% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 8.83% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.34% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 8.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.89% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.00% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

12-17-21 1735ET