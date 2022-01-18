Log in
Euro Lost 0.70% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk

01/18/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1328 dollars per euro (0.8828 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.70% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.11% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 7.54% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.40% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.40% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.42% 0.6344 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.38% 1.20055 Delayed Quote.0.71%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.36% 1.35968 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.83% 0.706065 Delayed Quote.0.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.7994 Delayed Quote.0.64%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.73% 1.1325 Delayed Quote.0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.31% 0.011837 Delayed Quote.0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.41% 0.013412 Delayed Quote.0.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.33% 0.6772 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.79% 63.03 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.74% 0.883002 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
