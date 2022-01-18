Euro Lost 0.70% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1328 dollars per euro (0.8828 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.70% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.11% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 7.54% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.40% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.40% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1732ET