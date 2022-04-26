Euro Lost 0.71% to $1.0638 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0638 dollars per euro (0.9401 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.71% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 2.02% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, April 8, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 14, 2017

--Off 13.17% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 12.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.88% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.46% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

