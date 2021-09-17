Euro Lost 0.71% to $1.1727 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1727 dollars per euro (0.8528 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.71% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.28% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Today the euro lost 0.33% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Off 4.88% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.82% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.97% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.69% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.00% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

