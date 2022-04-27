Euro Lost 0.73% to $1.0560 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0560 dollars per euro (0.9470 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.73% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 2.74% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, April 8, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 8, 2017

--Off 13.81% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 12.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.58% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.15% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1740ET