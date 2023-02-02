Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Lost 0.73% to $1.0911 -- Data Talk

02/02/2023 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0911 dollars per euro (0.9165 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.73% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 4.70% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 13.70% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 4.61% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.94% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.04% 0.64874 Delayed Quote.1.97%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.03% 1.12054 Delayed Quote.0.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.22111 Delayed Quote.1.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.01% 0.688686 Delayed Quote.0.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.75 Delayed Quote.1.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.08973 Delayed Quote.1.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.12% 0.011186 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012192 Delayed Quote.1.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.64745 Delayed Quote.1.40%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.07% 0.917659 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pTense debate before Omar ousted from committee
RE
05:56pAmazon ceo says company will not expand physical fresh stores un…
RE
05:54pIndia's Crompton's misses Q3 profit view as inflation dents demand
RE
05:52pAmazon ceo says deals with selling partners were important to ho…
RE
05:51pAmazon ceo says second priority has been delivering orders faste…
RE
05:50pAmazon ceo says top priority in north american consumer business…
RE
05:45pAmazon ceo says he may jump on results calls from time to time m…
RE
05:42pSuspected Chinese "spy balloon" flying over the United States- U.S. officials
RE
05:42p3M foes act fast to capitalize on J&J’s talc bankruptcy defeat
RE
05:41pBrazil's Lula says he could review central bank's autonomy after end of current head's term
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shell makes record $40 billion annual profit
2Analyst recommendations: EasyJet, Fedex, McDonald's, Meta, Pets at Home..
3Evolution: Year-end report 2022
4Adani Group chairman says withdrew share sale to insulate investors fro..
5EKPO to develop and supply fuel cell stacks for a European OEM

HOT NEWS