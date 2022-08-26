Euro Lost 0.74% to $0.9966 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9966 dollars per euro (1.0035 euros per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.74% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 2.86% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 16.10% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.23% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 15.52% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.55% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.37% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

