Euro Lost 0.74% to $0.9966 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9966 dollars per euro (1.0035 euros per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 0.74% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 2.86% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 16.10% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.23% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 15.52% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.55% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.37% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.95% 0.6915 Delayed Quote.8.47%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.63% 1.1781 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.70% 1.174 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.62% 0.770434 Delayed Quote.11.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.75% 0.7666 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 0.9961 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.02% 0.012549 Delayed Quote.6.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.012506 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.32% 0.61332 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.08% 1.003915 Delayed Quote.14.07%
HOT NEWS