Euro Lost 0.74% to $1.1598 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1598 dollars per euro (0.8623 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.74% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 1.20% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 23, 2020

--Off 5.92% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.79% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.06% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-21 1735ET