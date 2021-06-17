Euro Lost 0.75% to $1.1907 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1907 dollars per euro (0.8399 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.75% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.82% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Down four of the past six sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 9, 2021
--Off 3.42% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 6.50% from its 52-week low of 1.118 hit Friday, June 19, 2020
--Rose 6.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.62% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.53% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
