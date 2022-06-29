Euro Lost 0.76% to $1.0442 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0442 dollars per euro (0.9577 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.76% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.35% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Off 12.17% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 0.57% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 11.94% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.73% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.19% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
