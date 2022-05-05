Euro Lost 0.76% to $1.0542 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0542 dollars per euro (0.9486 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.76% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 13.96% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.40% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 12.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.31% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1736ET