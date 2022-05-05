Euro Lost 0.76% to $1.0542 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0542 dollars per euro (0.9486 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.76% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, April 25, 2022
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 13.96% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.40% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Down 12.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.31% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-05-22 1736ET