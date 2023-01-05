Euro Lost 0.78% to $1.0523 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0523 dollars per euro (0.9503 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.78% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Off 8.14% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.66% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.88% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.68% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1733ET