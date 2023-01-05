Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.78% to $1.0523 -- Data Talk

01/05/2023 | 05:34pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0523 dollars per euro (0.9503 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.78% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Off 8.14% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.66% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.88% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.68% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1733ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.28% 0.64192 Delayed Quote.0.17%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.42% 1.13164 Delayed Quote.0.45%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.19% 1.19103 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.18% 0.700417 Delayed Quote.0.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.61% 0.73694 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.77% 1.05238 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.83% 0.0115 Delayed Quote.1.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012101 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.92% 0.62256 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.77% 0.950227 Delayed Quote.1.49%
HOT NEWS