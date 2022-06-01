Euro Lost 0.78% to $1.0651 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0651 dollars per euro (0.9389 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.78% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.21% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, May 20, 2022
--Off 12.79% from its 52-week high of 1.2213 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021
--Up 2.58% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 12.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.35% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
06-01-22 1738ET