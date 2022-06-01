Log in
Euro Lost 0.78% to $1.0651 -- Data Talk

06/01/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0651 dollars per euro (0.9389 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.78% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.21% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 12.79% from its 52-week high of 1.2213 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 2.58% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.35% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-22 1738ET

HOT NEWS