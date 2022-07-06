Euro Lost 0.79% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0184 dollars per euro (0.9820 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.79% vs. the dollar
--Down for four straight sessions
--Down 2.87% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, April 28, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions
--Down six of the past seven sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Off 14.34% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Down 13.64% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.46% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
