Euro Lost 0.79% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0184 dollars per euro (0.9820 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.79% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 2.87% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, April 28, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 14.34% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Down 13.64% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.46% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1738ET