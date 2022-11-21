Euro Lost 0.80% to $1.0243 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0243 dollars per euro (0.9763 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.80% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.47% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 10.58% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 6.74% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.64% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.94% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

