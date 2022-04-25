Euro Lost 0.81% to $1.0714 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0714 dollars per euro (0.9334 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.81% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 31, 2022
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 1.32% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022
--Down six of the past eight sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Off 12.55% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Down 11.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.19% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.79% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
