Euro Lost 0.81% to $1.0714 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0714 dollars per euro (0.9334 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.81% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.32% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Off 12.55% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 11.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.79% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

