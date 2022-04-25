Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.81% to $1.0714 -- Data Talk

04/25/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0714 dollars per euro (0.9334 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.81% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.32% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Off 12.55% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 11.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.79% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1742ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pU.S. State Dept backs ammunition sale for Ukraine -statement
RE
05:54p'Subpoenas are not optional' -lawyer on Trump's NY case
RE
05:47pEconomic fears hit global equities, commods; Twitter lifts Wall St
RE
05:46pMusk seals $44 billion deal for Twitter, pledges to defeat spam bots
RE
05:44pRussia says Western weapons in Ukraine legitimate targets for Russian military
RE
05:44pNato "essentially" engaging into war with russia through a proxy…
RE
05:44pWeapons delivered to ukraine from the west will be "legitimate t…
RE
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 94.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pEuro Lost 0.81% to $1.0714 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pSterling Lost 0.76% to $1.2741 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk seals $44 billion deal for Twitter, pledges to defeat spam bots
2Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
3Economic fears hit global equities, commods; Twitter lifts Wall St
4Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
5Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM

HOT NEWS