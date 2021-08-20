Log in
Euro Lost 0.81% to $1.1701 -- Data Talk

08/20/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1701 dollars per euro (0.8547 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.81% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 5.09% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.59% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.42% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.22% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 1737ET

