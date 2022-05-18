Log in
News: Latest News
Euro Lost 0.83% to $1.0465 -- Data Talk

05/18/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0465 dollars per euro (0.9556 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.83% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 14.59% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.79% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 14.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.81% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.98% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1736ET

