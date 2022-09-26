Euro Lost 0.84% to $0.9609 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9609 dollars per euro (1.0407 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.84% vs. the dollar
--Down for five straight sessions
--Down 4.15% over the last five sessions
--Largest five-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 7, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Off 17.84% from its 52-week high of 1.1696 hit Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
--Down 17.84% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 4.44% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 15.51% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-26-22 1734ET