Euro Lost 0.84% to $0.9609 -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9609 dollars per euro (1.0407 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.84% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 4.15% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 7, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 17.84% from its 52-week high of 1.1696 hit Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Down 17.84% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.44% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 15.51% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.15% 0.67304 Delayed Quote.5.51%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.27% 1.1113 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.28% 1.06504 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.14% 0.759209 Delayed Quote.9.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.17% 0.7271 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.01% 0.95844 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.44% 0.012746 Delayed Quote.7.66%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.44% 0.012253 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.86% 0.56332 Delayed Quote.-15.97%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.04% 1.043362 Delayed Quote.17.33%
HOT NEWS