Euro Lost 0.84% to $0.9609 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9609 dollars per euro (1.0407 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.84% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 4.15% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 7, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 17.84% from its 52-week high of 1.1696 hit Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Down 17.84% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.44% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 15.51% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

09-26-22 1734ET