Euro Lost 0.86% to $0.9775 -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9775 dollars per euro (1.0231 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.86% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 16.34% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 1.87% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 16.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.28% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.05% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.16% 0.64115 Delayed Quote.0.17%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.22% 1.14745 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.10% 1.12183 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.63% 0.743434 Delayed Quote.6.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.32% 0.726 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.91% 0.97731 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.07% 0.012327 Delayed Quote.4.83%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.87% 0.012047 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.39% 0.5671 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.91% 1.023217 Delayed Quote.15.50%
HOT NEWS