Euro Lost 0.86% to $0.9775 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9775 dollars per euro (1.0231 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.86% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 16.34% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 1.87% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 16.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.28% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.05% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

