Euro Lost 0.86% to $1.1350 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1350 dollars per euro (0.8811 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.86% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.68% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Off 7.36% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.83% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 6.35% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.20% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1735ET